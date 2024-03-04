Karnataka Police instructed to hush up cases against minorities, says BJP leader Ashoka

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Monday alleged that the Congress government has directed the police to hush up cases against the minorities.

Ashoka said, “There is clear cut instruction from the government to hush up the cases against minorities and to initiate immediate action when cases are lodged against the majority community.

“I am saddened by these developments as a citizen of Karnataka. If the allegations of appeasement in both the cases (Pakistan Zindabad slogan row and Rameshwaram Café blast case in Bengaluru) are proved, will they dissolve the government?

"If the terror link is established in both the cases will all in the government submit their resignations? Who spoke about the cafe blast being the result of business rivalry? These statements will ensure continuation of terror activities in the state.

"The Home Minister is under pressure. He is a person who gives out the facts. He must have told authorities that they have not submitted the report at all. I was also a Home Minister. The date of submission will be mentioned in the report. He is trying to manage things.

"The Nobel Prize should be accorded to the Congress government. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara is under the spell of vested interests," Ashoka alleged.

The LoP further attacked that in connection with the pro-Pakistan slogan case, the Congress government "is trying to hide facts".

The private report has proved the raising of Pro-Pak slogans. The government has also received an official FSL report. The state government is trying to hush up the case to protect someone, Ashoka claimed.

"DyCM D.K. Shivakumar has claimed that no such incident took place in the premises of state legislature. He has also maintained that the bomb blast was due to business rivalry. He described the Mangaluru cooker blast conspirator as innocent. The FSL report has not been made public, there is an attempt to put the blame on someone," Ashoka stated.

“Mr. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, you have taken an oath on the truth and if you trample on the truth after assuming the power, it won’t suit your dignity. Has the party become above the country? Is vote bank politics bigger than the national interest? If the nation is saved, your party, votes, power will remain intact. If you have an iota of patriotism, make the FSL report on Pakistan Zindabad slogan case public without wasting time,” Ashoka urged.