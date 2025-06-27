Karnataka Raises Pension for Senior Artists to ₹2,500

The Karnataka government has decided to increase the pension given to senior artists.

What Is the New Pension Amount?

The monthly pension has been raised from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500.

Who Will Get It?

More than 12,000 senior artists, who are 60 years old or above, will get this benefit.

When Will It Start?

The new pension will start from June 25, 2025.

Which Department Is Responsible?

The Department of Kannada and Culture will handle the process.

The government has released ₹32.94 crore to support the payment.

Why Was This Done?

Senior artists had asked for a raise for many years.

They said that the cost of living is high and they need support in old age.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised to help them.

Now, the promise has been fulfilled in the 2025–26 state budget.