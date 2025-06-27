Live
- Microsoft Updates Xbox 360 Dashboard After 20 Years — With a Nudge Toward Newer Consoles
- Manchu Manoj Praises Brother Vishnu’s Performance in Kannappa
- CM Chandrababu Naidu Launches Police AI Hackathon in Guntur
- No internal rift in Congress, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- IPO-bound Rajputana Stainless’ revenue drops nearly 4 pc to Rs 909.8 crore in FY24
- Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Fierce New Avatar in Upcoming Pan-India Film Mysaa; Poster Out Now
- Marathi is mandatory, reiterates Maha Minister amid talks of Thackeray cousins' joint protest
- Australia lists online extremist network as terror organisation
- Recognising informal & experiential learning key to boost India’s skill landscape: Minister
- GHMC Identifies 221 Homeless People in Special Drive to Make Hyderabad Beggar-Free
Karnataka Raises Pension for Senior Artists to ₹2,500
The Karnataka government has increased the monthly pension for senior artists from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500.
The Karnataka government has decided to increase the pension given to senior artists.
What Is the New Pension Amount?
The monthly pension has been raised from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500.
Who Will Get It?
More than 12,000 senior artists, who are 60 years old or above, will get this benefit.
When Will It Start?
The new pension will start from June 25, 2025.
Which Department Is Responsible?
The Department of Kannada and Culture will handle the process.
The government has released ₹32.94 crore to support the payment.
Why Was This Done?
Senior artists had asked for a raise for many years.
They said that the cost of living is high and they need support in old age.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised to help them.
Now, the promise has been fulfilled in the 2025–26 state budget.