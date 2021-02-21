Karnataka to hold CET on July 7, 8

Bengaluru: Karnataka Examination Authority will conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to professional courses on July 7 and 8.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr C.N. Ashwathnarayan said the dates were finalized after taking into account the CET schedules of other States, second PUC exams, CBSE and other examinations.

According to the reports, on 7th July 2021, The CET for Biology and Mathematics will be held on July 7 and Physics and Chemistry on July 8. The Kannada language test for Horanadu (other States) and Gadinadu (border regions of the State) Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on July 9.

The second PUC examinations are scheduled from May 24 to June 10; CBSE from May 4 to June 2; West Bengal is holding CET on July 11; JEE mains are from February 23 to May 28, NEET and JEE advance on July 3 and Goa CET is in the 4th week of May.

The deputy CM reiterated the government's commitment to provide high-speed internet connection to 5,500 class rooms in colleges in six months and tabs to students.

