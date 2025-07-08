Karnataka to Unveil Quantum Action Plan, Host Nobel Laureates at Bengaluru Summit

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to release an ambitious Quantum Action Plan aimed at positioning the state as a national and global hub for quantum technologies, State Minister for Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju announced on Monday.

Addressing the curtain raiser of the Quantum India Bengaluru 2025 Summit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Boseraju said the state government is committed to developing a comprehensive strategy under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The action plan will be formally unveiled by the Chief Minister in the coming weeks.

The Quantum India Bengaluru Summit, scheduled for July 31 and August 1, will feature keynote speeches by Nobel Laureates Duncan Haldane (2016) and David Gross (2004), in a first-of-its-kind congregation of global quantum leaders in India.

“Like Karnataka led in IT and aerospace, we are now gearing up to make a strong mark in quantum technologies,” Boseraju said. He highlighted Bengaluru’s innovation ecosystem, which includes top-tier institutions and advanced industrial capabilities, as central to the state’s leadership ambitions in the quantum domain.

Key components of the forthcoming Quantum Action Plan include the introduction of quantum education at various academic levels, the establishment of advanced research facilities in collaboration with institutions like IISc, and targeted support for startups and industries in quantum computing, communication, and cryptography. A Quantum Task Force comprising domain experts will oversee the formulation and implementation of the plan.

The Summit will also delve into applications of quantum technology across multiple sectors, including computing, finance, artificial intelligence, healthcare, hardware, security, and even arts and society. Minister Boseraju noted that Karnataka is already ahead of other Indian states in the quantum space, and the new roadmap will help sustain and accelerate this momentum.

Senior officials, including Dr. Ekarupa Kaur, Principal Secretary of Electronics, IT, BT and Science & Technology; Sadashiva Prabhu, Director of KSTePS; and summit co-chairs Prof. Arindam Ghosh and Prof. Akshaya Naik were present.