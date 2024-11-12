Karnataka's Covid-19 Fund Mismanagement: Inquiry Commission Reveals Irregularities

New details have emerged about the mismanagement of Covid-19 funds in Karnataka, revealing unauthorised payments to private laboratories, irregular fund allocations, and significant lapses in record-keeping. An inquiry commission, headed by Justice Michael D’Cunha, submitted a report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, uncovering alarming irregularities in the handling of pandemic-related funds.

According to the report, Rs 6.93 crore was improperly paid to 14 private laboratories, several of which lacked accreditation from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Another Rs 4.28 crore was disbursed to eight laboratories without formal agreements, violating central government regulations. These discrepancies were attributed to inadequate oversight by the state health department, which allowed such transactions to occur without proper checks.

Further investigation into the pandemic funds revealed even more concerning findings. A massive Rs 7.03 crore meant for publicity was allegedly misdirected, and Rs 8.85 lakh was paid to "Chukki Talkies," an organization with no clear ties to Covid-19 efforts. The commission also found that Rs 5 crore in spending related to the "Aptamitra" scheme, which aimed to provide health information to Covid patients, lacked proper documentation and may have been diverted for personal gain.

Additionally, Rs 4.19 crore was paid to two BPO companies tasked with patient information services, but the legitimacy of these contracts is now under scrutiny. The commission suggested possible collusion between BPO firms and officials from the previous BJP government.

In response to these revelations, the Karnataka government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter further. The commission has recommended actions against former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Health Minister B Sriramulu for alleged procurement irregularities involving PPE kits.

The findings have sparked political controversy, with the BJP dismissing the report as politically motivated. Meanwhile, Karnataka ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and Krishna Byre Gowda have called for action against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, accusing him of undermining the inquiry. Joshi, in turn, has publicly criticized the report, alleging political bias.