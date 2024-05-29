Live
KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar Announces Over 300 Aspirants For Karnataka Legislative Council Tickets
- KPCC chief DK Shivakumar reveals over 300 candidates are vying for tickets in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, with the final decision resting with the party high command.
- Shivakumar responds to feedback from Karnataka Home Minister and addresses recent developments within the party.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar announced on Tuesday that over 300 candidates are seeking party tickets for the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Council elections. However, the final decision on ticket allocation will be made by the party's high command.
There are more than 300 candidates vying for Legislative Council tickets. It's impossible to accommodate every region and segment. There's widespread demand for representation. Some seats already have sitting MLCs, and others have party workers with significant contributions. Deciding on the tickets is challenging, but the High Command will make the final call, stated the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister while addressing reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence before heading to New Delhi for discussions with the party leadership.
In response to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara's remarks that DK Shivakumar should not be the sole decision-maker regarding ticket distribution, Shivakumar assured, "We will take all feedback into consideration."
When questioned about the suicide of an official from the Valmiki Development Corporation, Shivakumar commented, "I read about it in the newspapers. We will take appropriate steps once we receive a report on the incident."
Regarding the potential discussion of a leadership change in the KPCC during his visit to Delhi, Shivakumar mentioned that he had no information on that matter.