KSDL’s feat: Chief Minister rolls out 21 new products

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rolled out 21 new products manufactured by state-owned Karnataka Soap and Detergents Limited (KSDL). The products brought out under the “Mysore Sandal Wave” range include 10 varieties of premium Mysore Sandal soaps, 3 types of shower gel, 6 novelties of soap kits, hand wash and drinking water.

Speaking on the occasion at Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said that this is the first time that KSDL which has been stepping forward as per the present generation trend has launched 21 products since its inception 107 years ago.

Appreciating the company’s competitive spirit to produce novel products including shower gels, he advised to give priority to maintain quality.

Saying, that the company that recorded Rs 132 crore in the previous has achieved Rs 182 crore in the last eight months, he lauded Industry Minister and ksdl chairman MB Patil’s initiatives to expand the market presence of its products. Mentioning the recent incident of busting of a counterfeit Mysore Sandal Soap unit at Hyderabad he stated that measures will be taken to ensure that KSDL products, which are known for their superior quality, cannot be copied.

SDL Chairman and Industries Minister MB Patil said, that ‘initiatives have been taken to increase the turnover of the enterprise to Rs 3,000 crore in two years which currently stands at around Rs 1,400 crore. ]

The production volume has increased by 25 per cent in the last eight months, he added.

These new products have been manufactured in record time by conducting extensive research in the last eight months, the Minister informed.

He also stated that transparent soaps and perfumed products will also be launched soon.

“New technology is being adopted to prevent fake manufacturing of company’s products. In addition, focus will be given to capitalising on the demand for KSDL products in America, Europe and South Africa and the target is to increase the international turnover from the current Rs 19 crore to Rs 25 crore this year” Patil explained.