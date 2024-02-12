KSRTC bags 2 SKOCH awards

Bengaluru: KSRTC has bagged 2 SKOCH national awards for labour welfare initiatives and Shakti scheme.

SKOCH Group India is an independent think tank industry based in Delhi, established in 1997, which has instituted SKOCH awards in 2003 for best governance, finance, technology and inclusive growth. SKOCH group selects the projects for awards based on benchmark performance and outcome. In an award felicitation function organized by SKOCH at Annexe Hall, Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, two National SKOCH awards to KSRTC was presented by Sameer Kochhar, Chairman and Dr Gursharan Vice

Chairman of Skoch Group to Y K Prakash Dy Chief Accounts Officer, KSRTC received the awards on behalf of KSRTC.