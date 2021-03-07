KSRTC resumes fly bus services to airport, Mercara

Bengaluru: After a gap of many months, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to resume fly bus services on Kempe Gowda International Airport (KIAL) to Mercara (Madikeri) and Kundapura routs.

The Corporation said that the fly bus services suspended in the wake of outbreak of Covid-19 were resumed for the convenience of commuters going to KIAL to Mercara and Kundapura from Friday.

An official of the KSRTC said, "We have received permission to run the AC buses. Initially, only a few services were operated on identified routes. As per the request and the demand, fly buses will be operated on the Mercara and Kundapura route now. The plan is to re-introduce all other route services in the coming days depending on patronage."

The multi-axle 46-seater fly bus service was first launched in 2013, between KIA and Mysuru. Over the last few years, Madikeri, Kundapur, Coimbatore via Salem and Tirupati have been added. Eight high-end buses run 16 round trips between KIA and Mysuru every day.

The number of passengers has increased in recent days. The profit has gone up from Rs 27.88 lakh in 2014-15 to Rs 4 crore in 2018-19. Over 2 lakh passengers commuted on these buses during the financial year 2017-2018.