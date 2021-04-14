KSRTC suffers loss as several buses damaged during strike 

Bengaluru: As the indefinite strike by the employees of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) over wage-related issues entered the seventh day on Tuesday, reports suggest that around 55 state road transport corporation buses were damaged as miscreants pelted stones on them from April 7 to April 13.

According to KSRTC official statement, The corporation has suffered a loss due to damage to 55 buses and 30 FIRs have been registered in this regard so far. Many other buses were also stoned in different parts of the State, but no cases have been booked, the statement said.

It has been seven days since the workers of the four State road transport corporations went on an indefinite strike demanding that the government pay them salaries as per the 6th Pay Commission.

According to reports, on Monday, 2,830 buses operated across Karnataka. The KSRTC said in a statement: "As of 6 p.m. Monday, all four corporations operated 2,830 buses from across the State on intra-State and inter-State routes during the day with some employees reporting for duty."

The four state-owned transport corporations that have gone on strike seeking salaries on par with the state government employees are: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North-East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), North West Road Transport Corporation (NWRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

These four corporations run a fleet of 26,000 buses and have over 1.37 lakh employees.

