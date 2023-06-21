KSRTC to identify 10 places of high travel frequency to ease problems

BENGALURU: As per the Minister of Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy instructions the Managing Director of the KSRTC, V Anbukkumar , held video conference with Divisional Controllers, Divisional Traffic Officers and 83 Depot Managers of 16 Divisions of the Corporation in connection with Shakti Scheme.

A thorough discussion was held about the steps already taken to facilitate implementation of the ambitious ‘Shakti’ Scheme of Government of Karnataka and further course of action to be taken in this regard.

As suggested by Minister of Transport and Muzrai, in order to carry out the Government's ambitious ‘Shakti’ project in a systematic manner, it was instructed to identify 10 places of high travel frequency, days of special fairs/festivals and to arrange for speedy deployment of additional buses from the depots according to the passengers density, issue of tickets, deployment of additional staff at the identified places for smooth traffic clearance. He advised to take all appropriate steps in this regard.

The KSRTC Managing Director, instructed not to give any scope for uncertainty in deployment of buses and facilities. He informed officers to have regular conversations with staff, to motivate and to encourage them. He asked the Overseeing officers and Senior Officer from central offices should visit regularly on a weekly basis and review the situation. Further, instructed to operate extra trips to meet students’requirements.

Managing Director requests the public to join hands with the Corporation and cooperate for the effective implementation of the ‘Shakti’ scheme.