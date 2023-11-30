K'taka IT Minister Priyank Kharge flags off Uber Green services in B'luru

Live
Highlights
Bengaluru: Uber on Thursday announced the launch of its global flagship electric vehicle service Uber Green in Bengaluru, allowing residents of the tech city to book sustainable, eco-friendly rides with just a few taps on their app.
The first batch of Uber Green vehicles were flagged off by Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge from the historic Bengaluru Palace on the sidelines of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.
IT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “Improving air quality in Bengaluru is our collective responsibility. This launch by Uber endorses our commitment to a Green summit. We have taken tangible steps that pave the way for impactful and meaningful changes in the long run and foster a culture of sustainability”
