Kukke Subramanya leads list of top 10 Muzrai temples

Bengaluru: Among the top 10 Muzrai temples in Karnataka -- securing the first place is Kukke Subrahmanya Temple which posted a whopping annual income of Rs 123.64 crore for 2022-23. The temple, which sees several high-profile visitors every year gets earnings from sevas, including ‘sarpasamskara’ and ‘sarpadosha’, topped the income list for the temple situated in Dakshina Kannada district and is situated at 280 km from Bengaluru.

The department of Religious and Charitable Endowments popularly known as Muzrai, derived from a Persian word Mujra means deduction or allowance granted for religious or charitable purpose and for the upkeep of religious and charitable institutions . This department administers about 35,000 Hindu religious institutions which receive grants from the Government of Karnataka. The department is operated under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment (amended) Act, 2011.

As per the Muzrai department the list of top 10 temple and their revenue and expenses are:

• Sri Kukke Subrahmanya Temple revenue is Rs 123.64 crore and expense: Rs 63.77 crore

• Sri Mookambika Temple, Kollur Rs 59.47 Lakh and Rs 33.32 lakh

• Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, Mysore Rs 52.40 Lakhs and Rs 52.40 lakh

• Sri Siddhalingeshwar Temple, Yediyur Rs.36.48 lakh and Rs 35.68 lakh.

• Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Kateel Rs 32.10 crore and Rs 25.97 crore,

• Sri Srikantheshwara Swamy Temple, Rs 26.71 crore and Rs 18.74 crore,

• Sri Renuka Ellamma Temple, Savadatti Rs 22.52 crore and Rs 11.51 crore,

• Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Mandarthi Rs 14.55 crore and Rs 13.02 crore,

• Sri Ghati Subrahmanya Swamy Temple, Doddaballapur Rs 12.25 crore and Rs 7.40 crore and

• Sri Banashankari Temple, Bangalore with Rs 10.58 crore and Rs 19.41 crore secures the tenth position.