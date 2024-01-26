Kumaraswamy slams K'taka govt for collecting money for LS polls

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday slammed Karnataka government for allegedly collecting money for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Money was collected and transported during the Telangana assembly election. The task of forceful collection of money has now started for the Lok Sabha polls as well in Karnataka. This is a collection government,” he said.

He said that the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) is indulged in extortion of money wherever it is possible.

“It is a matter of concern from where the money is minted. Open extortion is going on and huge sums of money is being given to the Congress high command,” Kumaraswamy said.

He said that there is Karnataka Industry Area Development Board (KIADB) to take care of matters such as industry and industrial activities.

“The single-window process is well established for this purpose. The high committee will give consent for the investments. What is the role of BDA which comes under Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar here? Why is BDA interfering and whose coffers it wants to fill?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

He said that BDA has issued a new directive that without its permission no activities -- such as setting up of industrial parks, development and industrial clusters construction -- should be made in Bengaluru limits.

“There is no doubt about how the money was collected and taken to contest the Telangana assembly elections. Same collection is now being done by the Karnataka government for the Lok Sabha polls,” he alleged.