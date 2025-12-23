Kumble flags off mobile wildlife ambulance for emergency response

Bengaluru: Legendarycricketer and Karnataka’s Forest and wildlife ambassador, Anil Kumble, flagged off a dedicated urban wildlife ambulance in Bengaluru over the weekend. Launched through a partnership between AI-native automotive platform company Tekion and Praana Animal Foundation, the initiative aims to strengthen emergency response for the wildlife amid the city’s rapid expansion.

As Bengaluru continues to grow, increasing overlap between urban habitats and wildlife corridors has resulted in a rise in human–animal conflict. Commenting on the initiative, Samyukta Hornad, Founder, Praana Animal Foundation, said, “Bridging a critical gap in Bengaluru’s ability to respond swiftly and humanely to wildlife emergencies in urban areas is the need of the hour. We have set up a 24x7 Helpline to report incidents.”

Bengaluru is home to a rich diversity of wildlife that is increasingly displaced or injured/harmed due to exponential urban development. The ambulance will be part of the wildlife rescue and transportation service as well as support the Forest Department’s efforts, especially along the city’s periphery. “Beyond native species, the ambulance is equipped to safely transport ostriches, emus and exotic birds captured from unauthorized breeding centres in the city to appropriate rehabilitation facilities,” she added.

Launched under Tekion’s CSR initiative, ‘Tekion for Good’, the project seeks to bridge critical infrastructure gaps in urban wildlife rescue, treatment, and rehabilitation. Aravind Gowda, Senior Director – Communications, Tekion, said, “At Tekion, we believe corporate responsibility must translate into meaningful, on-ground impact. This partnership demonstrates how corporates, civil society, and the government can collaborate effectively to ensure timely and compassionate care for the ecosystem we all share.”

The specially designed wildlife ambulance will cater to a wide range of rescue scenarios—from migratory birds, reptiles (including snakes), and monkeys to smaller mammals.

The ambulance will have a trained para-veterinarian on board and is equipped with essential medical and rescue equipment to provide immediate on-site care and ensure safe transportation. It is also engineered to support the Forest Department in high-risk situations, including the transportation of larger animals such as leopards, gaurs, and sloth bears that stray into residential areas. The launch event was attended by Srinivasulu, IFS, Principal Secretary, Department of Ecology and Environment, Government of Karnataka, who acknowledged the vital role played by Praana Animal Foundation and Tekion in strengthening the state’s wildlife rescue infrastructure. Animals rescued through this service will be transferred to Bannerughatta Biological Park or the Birds of Paradise Rehabilitation Center for professional treatment and rehabilitation.