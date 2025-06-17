Lalbagh introduces e-scooter facility for elderly and other visitors

Bengaluru: The Horticulture Department has launched a pilot initiative at Bengaluru’s iconic Lalbagh Botanical Garden to enhance accessibility for visitors, especially the elderly and those with walking difficulties. The project introduces eco-friendly electric scooters (e-scooters) to help people navigate the sprawling premises with ease.

The service, implemented in collaboration with startup Voltron Dynamics under the brand Fetch Mobility, aims to make the garden more inclusive. The e-scooters are currently available at a fare of ₹50 for a 20-minute ride and can cover up to 25 kilometres on a single charge. As of now, 10 e-scooters are operational, with plans to scale up to 30+ scooters across all entry gates of Lalbagh in the coming weeks.

Visitors who previously found it exhausting to walk around the 240-acre garden are now enjoying a more convenient and enjoyable experience. “It’s a welcome move, especially for senior citizens like me. We can now see the entire park without feeling tired,” said a visitor.

However, even as the e-scooter facility garners appreciation, another issue has begun to trouble tourists — the growing presence of stray dogs inside Lalbagh. Several visitors, particularly parents with children and elderly citizens, have expressed concern over aggressive dog behaviour and the fear of potential attacks.

Dogs have reportedly been sighted in large numbers near the glasshouse, rock formations, and other popular spots, raising questions about visitor safety. Citizens have criticized the BBMP and Horticulture Department for failing to manage the stray dog population effectively, despite repeated complaints.

Lalbagh, often described as the ‘oxygen hub’ of Bengaluru, is not only home to hundreds of rare plant species but also attracts thousands of tourists and morning walkers every week. While the e-scooter project is a step forward in eco-friendly mobility, residents urge the authorities to also ensure safety and cleanliness within the premises.

The dual challenge now lies in maintaining Lalbagh’s green legacy while addressing emerging concerns over public safety.