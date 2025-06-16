Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Landslide disrupts traffic on NH-169
Mangaluru: Traffic on National Highway 169 near Thiruvail village, close to Vamanjoor, was disrupted on June 14 after heavy rains triggered a...
Mangaluru: Traffic on National Highway 169 near Thiruvail village, close to Vamanjoor, was disrupted on June 14 after heavy rains triggered a landslide. Soil and debris slid onto the highway, partially blocking the route and forcing vehicles to share a single lane. The affected stretch, near Kettikal on the city’s outskirts, has seen repeated landslides in recent weeks. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) quickly dispatched emergency teams to clear the debris and implement traffic diversions. “Proper safety measures have been ensured for smooth vehicle movement,” NHAI stated.
No major structural damage was reported, and traffic flow resumed soon after the clearing operations. However, the frequent landslides along the recently constructed section of NH-169, which connects Mangaluru with Moodbidri and Karkala, have raised safety concerns among commuters. Motorists and residents have called for immediate, long-term measures to stabilize the hillside and ensure the highway’s safety during the monsoon.