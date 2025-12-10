BEE asks SDAs to adopt exclusive plans for energy efficiency promotion

Vijayawada: Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, has urged all State Designated Agencies (SDAs) to adopt an Exclusive Media Action Plan (MAP) for the widespread promotion of Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE& C) on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2025.

The call comes ahead of National Energy Conservation Week, observed from December 14 to 20, as the bureau intensifies preparations to make the 35th edition of NECA a grand success. Chairing a review meeting on NECA 2025, BEE Director General Dhiraj Kumar Srivastava advised SDAs of all State governments including SECM, Andhra Pradesh to prioritize a comprehensive public outreach strategy using print, electronic, and social media to highlight the importance of EE&C for economic, environmental, and generational well-being.

He outlined the need for achieving objectives for SDAs such as increasing public awareness and educating citizens on the benefits of EE&C and reinforce ongoing policy initiatives.