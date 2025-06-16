Lecturer reinstated after public outcry

Bengaluru: Following a massive public outcry and widespread criticism from pro-Kannada groups and citizens, the RV Education Institute has reinstated lecturer Rupesh Puttur, who was previously forced to resign for answering a student’s question in Kannada during class.

Rupesh, a chemistry lecturer at RV PU Learning Hub in Bengaluru, was allegedly asked to resign after a student objected to him responding in Kannada, despite the question being asked in the same language. In a heartfelt video posted on social media, Rupesh shared his emotional ordeal, revealing that he was pressured to resign and feared that the incident might impact his daughter’s future, as she is currently pursuing her studies at the same institution.