Left parties hold protest, demand livelihood protection of people

Bengaluru: Left-wing parties including CPI(M), CPI, SUCI(C), CPI(ML), RPI, AIFB, Swaraj India organised a State-wide protest on Tuesday demanding livelihood guarantee for the people. The protest was held under the slogan 'Save Lives and Safeguard Livelihoods.

In a statement, CPI (M) Liberation said that, "The State's COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee on Monday recommended continuation of the lockdown in a stricter form, thus 'placing lives before livelihoods'. While the State government has a responsibility to strengthen public health system and protect the people, it is also equally important that livelihoods are protected. People should not be left at the mercy of the State and their dignity must be upheld." Workers from the unorganised sector, including street vendors, construction workers, sanitation workers, rural landless labourers and others took part in the protest from across Karnataka, including Bengaluru,

Mysuru, Mangaluru and Ballari. As it is an online movement, it was asked to protest in front of their residences, place of work etc. by holding placards, posters demanding the government not only to provide the necessary facilities for the suffering people but also to take preemptive action to deal with the third wave.