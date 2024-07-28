Let’s build Bengaluru together; DK Shivakumar tells Opposition leaders

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday called upon Opposition leaders from the city to join hands in building a better Bengaluru. Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister said “Let’s leave our politics at the booth levels and join hands to build a better Bengaluru,” while addressing elected representatives of all political parties representing the city, who cutting across party lines participated in the ‘Public Voice-Government Voice’ programme at Vidhana Soudha here to discuss the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill and issues concerning the capital city.

“There is nothing to be worried about the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill. The copy is available with you and you can examine every word of it. We have taken all possible steps to ensure a better future for Bengaluru city. Let’s debate and we are open to take your feedback. We have decided to form a House committee on the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill,” he said.

“Representatives of Opposition parties are here and if you can recommend names from your side, we will form the House committee this evening itself. We are open for discussion, let us know your thoughts,” he added. According to him, the Bengaluru Development Department is challenging, but they are trying to give a new shape to the city. Kempe Gowda built Bengaluru, Kengel Hanumanthaiah built Vidhana Soudha and SM Krishna made Bengaluru a global city.

“The city is growing rapidly and we need to take quick action to bring orderliness to it,” he said. “Looking at the weather, human resource, culture and technology, migrants are settling down here in large numbers. The city is growing...The BJP government included 110 villages around Bengaluru into BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), but they still don’t have basic infrastructure yet. Water is a major issue and we have no choice but to recharge the groundwater,” he noted.

“We all are aware of the garbage issues and traffic issues. Officials are trying to resolve these issues but they have not been able to. We have received 70,000 suggestions from the public on improving Bengaluru and we are working on them within the legal framework. TDR (Transfer of Development Right) has become a big mess and we are coming out with a new system. We will update on that,” he told the MLAs, MLCs and MPs from Bengaluru. The Minister said that there are no tourist attractions other than Vidhana Soudha. Nehru Planetarium is there for the kids, but there is not much else. “Hence, we have decided to build a sky deck,” he said.

He also released a booklet on Brand Bengaluru at the event along with Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, Housing Minister Jameer Ahmed and BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath.