Linking aadhar for drought relief, a lame excuse: Bommai urges govt to put Rs 2000 in bank account of farmers immediately

Bengaluru: The state government has been giving the lame excuse of the Aadhar linkage for the disbursement of drought relief. Already, 69 lakh bank accounts of farmers had been aadhar-linked in the Fruit Software but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was giving the technical reasons to cover up the sad affairs of the state's economic condition. The government must immediately put Rs 2000 in the bank account of each farmer immediately, said former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He told reporters here on Thursday that most of the taluks have been declared drought-hit and the crops in both khariff and Ravi seasons have failed. So far, the government hasn't released any money and works haven't started. Not doing anything the last six months, the Siddaramaiah government was cheating farmers by taking the excuse of aadhar-linkage for the delay in the disbursement of the drought relief. The agriculture department has predicted fall in the food production but no precautions had been initiated. For everything the state government was pointing it's fingers towards the Government of India. The previous governments distributed compensation to farmers without waiting for the funds from the central government. The CM had committed himself in the Belagavi session of putting Rs 2000 in the bank account of every farmer as relief for every hectare but now it was insisting on aadhar-linkage. As many as 69 bank accounts of farmers were aadhar-linked but the government was buying time to cover up the sad condition of the state's economic. It would become difficult for any government to function if farmers revolt, he warned.

Intelligence dept failure

Bommai said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar's reaction that his department didn't have any information about the Congress MLC B K Hariprasad's statement on the Kar Sevaks indicated the total fail of the intelligence department. That piece of information was known to the MLC but not to the intelligence department. Dr Parameshwara had said that he would summon the MLC and talk to him, if never. The cops would have arrested others if they had made such inflammatory statements. The Congress leaders have accused the BJP of disturbing law and order in the State. In fact, the crime rate had increased during the incumbent government's tenure. All kinds of illegal activities has been going on unabated. Home Minister Dr Parameshwara must take appropriate steps. The CM has declined to reply to such statements. The MLC must be interrogated to know that on what basis he made such a statement. None must try to create confusion.

The former CM said the cases against the Kar Sevak Srikant Pujari were pending in court but where was the need to arrest him for an incident that happened 32 years ago. The exterminated elements were staying in Hubballi and why the cops targeted only the Ram Sevak? The CM was known for his baseless statment on the issue of accused.. Siddaramaiah didn't have faith on Hariprasad but had the habit of making baseless argument.

Politics by Congress

The BJP leader said none inuding the Hindus and the Muslims have opposed the construction of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodya and not doing politics. But politicking was done by the Congress leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not alone inaugurating the temple but the trust has invited everyone connected with the temple construction.

Asked about the non-participation of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for the opening of Somanath Temple in Gujarat, Bommai said the Somanath temple has been a magnificent temple but Nehru skipped the inauguration but it was done by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The current PM was a Ram Bhakth because of which he was opening the temple on January 22.