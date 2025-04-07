Locals come forward to alleviate heat stress for birds in Shivamogga

Shivamogga: The district is known as the Malnad gateway, temperatures have reached a scorching 40 degrees. As both humans and birds struggle to endure the relentless heat, local bird enthusiasts have taken it upon themselves to demonstrate their love for the environment by providing water and food (grains) for birds.

The D.K. Shivakumar Brigade, working alongside various organizations, is actively engaged in supplying water and food for the birds. Water sources frequently dry up during the summer months. While humans can ask for drinking water, birds do not have that luxury.

To address this issue, efforts are being made to ensure that birds have access to drinking water and food. Brigade members set up water and food provisions in the trees around the city’s tourist lodge, checking the setups every two days to replenish water and grains as needed.

To facilitate feeding birds, the brigade has come up with an inventive method using empty 2-liter juice bottles. They fill each bottle halfway with grains and the rest with water.

A plastic plate is placed underneath, and the bottles are securely tied with a thread and hung from trees using long ropes. Since birds typically flock to this area in the mornings and evenings, this arrangement makes it easy for them. The setup, placed in the trees, allows the birds to access food naturally.

Devendrappa, the coordinator of the brigade, remarked, “During the summer, there is a significant shortage of water and food for birds. That is why we are installing provisions for food and water in trees. We initiated this effort today and will continue it regularly. This time, we aim to set up 150 bottles filled with water and grains.”

Kavita, another brigade member, added, “We are providing drinkable water and grains to help lessen the heat stress for birds. We will continue this work as far as birds are found.”