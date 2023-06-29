Lokayukta raids residences, offices of govt officials across the state

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta raided government officials residences and their offices in the early hours of the morning across the state. Earlier on May 31, they had conducted raids in many parts of Karnataka. Similarly, now the Lokayukta officials have conducted a surprise raid in several parts of the state including Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Koppal, Tumkur, Bagalkote, Kolar and Raichur.

Lokayukta has raided the residence of KR Puram Tehsildar Ajith Rai in Bangalore city and so far a total of Rs 41 lakh cash has been found. The amount is likely to increase further and the investigation is going on.

Chikkamagaluru District Construction Centre Project Officer Gangadhar’s residence was raided and found illegal property worth Rs 3.76 crores in his house. Around 16 sites in Chikkamagaluru city, 1 resort near Allampura village, petrol station in wife’s name, 2 houses in Aravindanagar and Jayanagar of Chikkamagaluru, illegal assets worth Rs 3.76 crores apart from gold and silver have been found so far. Still under investigation.

Officials are checking important documents at the house of Joint Director of Agriculture Chetana Patil in Akkimaradi Layout of Vidyagiri. Also, Krishna Shiruru, Assistant Director of Agriculture of Baragi Bhagat, is raiding the house and gathering information. The raid was led by Lokayukta DSP Pushpalata.

Lokayukta officials raided the residence and farmhouse of Tumkur District Agriculture Department Joint Director Ravi. They raided the residence at Shankarpur in Tumkur and the farmhouse at Ramanagara and checked the documents. Ravi, who is working as a JD in Tumkur Agriculture Department, was transferred from Hassan to Tumkur.

Hescom Executive Engineer Shekhar Bahurupi’s house in Ramtheertha Nagar, Belgaum was raided. At present, Shekhar Bahurupi is working in Harpanahalli, Vijayanagar district. Shekhar Bahurupi was suspended in 2019 in connection with a scandal that occurred during the floods while working in Athani.

Lokayukta officials raided KRDL AEE Kodandaramaiah houses. Five places including a house in Kuvempu Nagar of Kolar were raided. Under the leadership of Kolar Lokayukta SP Umesh, the team raided in the wake of allegations of illegal property acquisition and documents are being verified.

The Lokayukta raided the house and office of Assistant Director Sharanappa Madiwala of Raichur District Urban and Rural Planning Unit. An office and house in Sindhanur town and a farmhouse on Naganahalli-Khandala road in Kalaburagi were raided.