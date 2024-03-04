Lone Wolf operators at large?

Bengaluru: It is like a ploy in the Hollywood films at the modus operandi used by the bombers in Karnataka in the last three incidents. The ploy reminds us of the movies ‘Jackal’ where Lone Wolf assassins operate, in 1973 it was ‘Day of the Jackal’ (Edward Fox) and in 1997 ‘Jackal’ (Bruce Willis), where the assassins operate alone. The same analogy is found in the three blasts- Church Street in 2014, when a woman died, followed by the ‘cooker bomb blast’ in Mangalore, where the ISIS operator Shareeq wanted to bomb a Hindu temple and now followed by the Rameshwaram cafe bomb, where 9 persons have been injured. One of them is in critical condition.

Had Shareeq made his visit to the Kadri temple in Mangalore the ISIS would have established how vulnerable the temples are and would have left a trail of destruction at the temple. The Lone wolf operations are now being adopted by the ISIS operators everywhere, as India has now sealed itself against any mass ISIS operations. Sources in the intelligence told Hans India that the investigating agencies are not hot on narrative of Lone Wolfs operatives of terror elements.

In both the Mangalore cooker blast and the Rameshwaram cafe blast, it was evident that the Lone Wolf operatives wanted to target establishments that have distinct Hindu identities namely Kadri Manjunatha temple and Rameshwaram cafe. The cafe had specially bedecked its premises with Saffron buntings when the consecration of Rama Temple was being held in Ayodhya. The cafe used to play suprabhatam and the national anthem every day. This was not just a blast but might be a warning shot, but a signal and a brutal message delivered.

Are the ISIS and other terror operatives stealing ideas of crime from the films and making it happen in the real-time? Is the question.