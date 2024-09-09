Long wait for metro services on Yellow Line continues

Bangalore: The much-anticipated metro work on the Yellow Line, which connects the bustling Electronic City, is nearing completion. However, commuters will have to wait a bit longer to enjoy the full benefits of this new route due to a shortage of metro coaches. This delay has sparked discussions among officials at the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) about potential interim solutions.

The Yellow Line, stretching 19 kilometres from Bommasandra to R.V. Road, is a crucial addition to Bangalore’s metro network. It promises to significantly ease the daily commute for thousands of employees working in the numerous IT giants located in Electronic City. Despite the construction work being almost finished, the lack of sufficient metro sets has become a major hurdle in launching full-fledged services on this route.

In light of this situation, BMRCL officials are considering a phased approach to start operations. One proposal on the table is to begin metro services with the available coaches, but with trains stopping only at select stations. This would at least provide some relief to commuters who have been eagerly waiting for the metro to start running on this route.

The delay has been a source of frustration for many. Commuters have been waiting for months, hoping that the new metro line would soon be operational and provide a faster, more convenient alternative to the often congested road traffic. The Yellow Line is particularly important as it connects key residential and commercial areas, making it a vital link for daily commuters.

BMRCL’s current predicament stems from the unavailability of the necessary number of metro sets. Despite the completion of the infrastructure, the corporation has not been able to procure enough coaches to run a full service. This shortage is due to various logistical and procurement challenges, which have been exacerbated by supply chain disruptions.

Given the circumstances, BMRCL is leaning towards starting a ‘small service’ to at least partially meet the demand. This interim solution would involve running trains with limited stops, ensuring that some level of service is provided while the corporation works on acquiring additional coaches.

The metro line’s completion is a significant milestone, but the journey towards fully operational services continues. Commuters and officials alike are hopeful that the necessary resources will soon be in place to launch the Yellow Line in its entirety, bringing much-needed relief to Bangalore’s traffic woes.