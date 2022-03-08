L&T donates truck-mounted mechanical sweeping machine to BBMP

Bengaluru: The L & T Realty Developers Ltd handed over a truck mounted mechanical sweeping machine to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) under its CSR activities on Monday. BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh and Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta received the vehicle from the company Business Head Biju Raj.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that, "The L & T Realty Developers Ltd. Company has donated a truck mounted mechanical sweeping machine with advanced technology to BBMP under CSR activities. The vehicle will be used to keep the major roads clean. The BBMP holds such several vehicles already. However, it will be more helpful to keep the city clean if even other firms also come forward with CSR activities alike the L & T Realty Developers Ltd Company."

The approximate cost of the Truck Mounted Mechanical Sweeping Machine is Rs 65 lakh . It can collect mud dust up to 6 cubic meters. The machine will be used to clean the major roads in Yelahanka-Byatarayanapura limits. BBMP Special Commissioner (SWM) Dr. Harish Kumar, Joint Commissioner Sarfaraz Khan, Superintendent Engineer Basavaraj Kabade, Officials from L & T Realty Developers Ltd Company and others were present at the event.