Lunar eclipse from Amateur’s vision

Udupi: Astronomy enthusiasts eagerly awaited the late hours of Saturday, embarking on a celestial journey as they witnessed a mesmerising lunar eclipse. The celestial spectacle began with the penumbral phase at 11:31 pm on Saturday, and the Earth's shadow gracefully descended upon the lunar surface from 1 am on October 29.

Among those enchanted by this cosmic event were the dedicated students of the Poornaprajna Amateur Astronomers' Club (PAAC), who stayed vigilant through the night to observe the eclipse.

Atul Bhat, the Coordinator of the Poornaprajna Amateur Astronomers' Club, emphasized the uniqueness of this opportunity. It marked the first and only visible eclipse for India in the year, with no further eclipses gracing the Indian skies until 2025. This rarity added to the allure of the lunar eclipse, making it a must-see event for astronomy enthusiasts.

The occurrence of this lunar eclipse was a consequence of a celestial alignment, where the Sun, Earth, and the Moon aligned in a perfectly straight line. This alignment was a follow-up to the Annular Eclipse on October 14, 2023, which was visible from the Americas. Typically, lunar eclipses occur about a fortnight before or after a solar eclipse, and this partial lunar eclipse was no exception. Due to the continuous motion of celestial bodies, the perfect alignment was slightly disrupted. Consequently, only a portion of the Moon passed behind the Earth, resulting in a Partial Lunar Eclipse.

Atul Bhat explained that the Earth's shadow gradually crept over the lunar surface, becoming increasingly prominent until 1:44 am. Unfortunately, the cosmic performance faced an unforeseen obstacle after 2 a.m. as the sky succumbed to cloud cover, obscuring the view. It was a disappointment for many observers in Udupi and Mangaluru, as they were unable to witness the eclipse after its peak. Bhargav Bhat, a first-year B.Sc. student at PPC, Udupi, expressed the significance of the event. He described it as a valuable occasion to witness the eclipse and gain a deeper understanding of the scientific principles that govern such celestial phenomena.