M B Patil calls upon Kannada Associations of America to invest in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M B Patil on Saturday called upon the Kannada associations of America to invest in the state of Karnataka.

Participating in a cultural event organized by Naavu Vishwa Kannadigaru Association (NAVIKA), here on Saturday, Patil emphasized his vision for the state of Karnataka. Over 100 members included entrepreneurs attended the event. While expressing his sincere gratitude to the incredible Kannadigas of the USA for their warm and overwhelming welcome, Minister M B Patil also urged the entrepreneurs present at the event to consider investments back into their home state.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M B Patil said, "Your hospitality and support have touched my heart deeply and I am truly humbled by the warm reception. Your enthusiasm and warmth have further strengthened my commitment to serving our community and I am excited about the opportunities for collaboration and progress that lie ahead. Together, we can achieve great things.”

NAVIKA is a non-profit organization promoting Karnataka's cultural heritage in the USA. The event was attended by several industry leaders along with John Keating, Mayor of Frisco--a city in Texas and part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. NAVIKA President Manju Rao, Executive Committee Member Gowri Shankar, Ann Anderson, Vice Chair, Public Art, Frisco City, Gopal of Frisco School District Trustee, Angelia Pelham, Deputy Mayor of Frisco City and Tony Singh, City Council member were also present at the event.

The event was part of a 12-day USA visit that M B, Patil has embarked upon along with a delegation of senior officials of the Department of Commerce and Industries to attract investments into Karnataka. The minister is accompanied by Dr. S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Karnataka, and Smt. Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Industries and Commerce.