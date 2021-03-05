Mahaveer Chakra awardee receives ‘Victory Flame’ 

Bengaluru: As part of the celebration of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, on Thursday, The Parachute Regiment Training Centre and the 'Flame Team took the Victory Flame to Christ College.

The ceremony was attended by Brigadier Sunil Sheoran, officers and soldiers of the Regiment and approximately 500 students (including NCC cadets) and staff of Christ College. The ceremony culminated with a Band Symphony by the Military Band of Parachute Regiment Training Centre.

The Victory Flame was received by veteran Maj Gen KP Nanjappa, AVSM, VrC at an event held at Bengaluru. The 1971 war veteran addressed people of the society & narrated incidents of valour & sacrifice of the Indian Army in 1971 War.

At Rustom Bagh, the Victory Flame was received by Rear Admiral Santhosh Gupta who was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his role in the 1971 war.

A Lieutenant Commander in the 1971 war, Gupta, Commanding Officer of a Navy air squadron operated from the aircraft carrier INS 'VIKRANT. He led eleven strike missions on enemy ships and defended the shore facilities of Bangladesh.

In the strike mission on December 9, 1971, his aircraft was hit and damaged by enemy fire. However, regardless of his personal safety the young officer displayed indomitable spirit and courage and besieged the efforts of the enemy.

Poornima Shetty from Rustambagh Association for Welfare said, "We are very fortunate that Maha Vir Chakra recipient Rear Admiral Santosh Gupta resides in our very own Rustam Bagh. We are proud to arrange this event to honour Admiral Gupta."