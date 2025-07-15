Man stabbed to death over chicken piece at post-wedding dinner

BELAGAVI: A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death following a heated argument over an extra piece of chicken during a post-wedding dinner in this district, police said on Monday. The celebrations turned tragic on the outskirts of Yaragatti town in Belagavi district on Sunday, they said. According to police, Vinod Malashetti was allegedly attacked by Vitthal Harugopp after the two argued over the number of chicken pieces served. The dinner was hosted by newlywed Abhishek Koppad on his farmland for friends.

