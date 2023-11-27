Man with rare kidney anomaly successfully treated

Bengaluru: In a recent clinical medical milestone, Fortis Bannerghatta Road, treated a 54-year-old female patient with a rare reported condition - Horseshoe kidney (a congenital condition where both kidneys were fused into a U-shape at the lower end). The complexity of the case was heightened by the presence of a cancerous tumour in the upper part of the patient’s left kidney with limited blood supply.

The 54-year-old patient was admitted at Fortis Bannerghatta with pain in the upper abdomen. Following a detailed examination of her bladder and the urinary tract, a ureteral stenting (also known as double J stent) was done wherein a thin flexible plastic tube was placed temporarily in the ureter to help urine pass from the kidney into the bladder. She was then prepared for a Robot-Assisted Laparoscopic Left Partial Nephrectomy.

Elaborating on the procedure, Dr Mohan Keshavamurthy said, “We utilized the Da Vinci Robotic platform and a minimally invasive procedure called Robot-Assisted Laparoscopic Left Partial Nephrectomy was performed. This surgery involved removing the tumour from the left kidney with a 1mm margin. The magnification and precision of the Da Vinci Robotic platform combined with robotic ultrasound, minimizes damage to healthy kidney tissue when treating kidney cancer. This nephron-sparing technique, which preserves healthy kidney tissue, contributes to an excellent quality of life during the post-operative period.”

Remarkably, the patient made a full recovery, being discharged just two days after the surgery.

The Business Head of Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, Akshay Oleti said, “This achievement underscores our Urology team at Fortis Bannerghatta’s commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare and their ability to handle complex medical cases. The patient’s successful treatment stands as a testament to the skill and dedication of our doctors and offers hope to those facing rare medical conditions.”