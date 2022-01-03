Mandya: Newly-wed couple among three killed in mishap

Mandya: Three persons of a family including a newlywed couple died in a mishap at Kempanakoppa village in Nagamangala taluk on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sudeep (35), Srija (30) and Thangamma (55), all natives of Somwarpet in Kodagu district. Four persons were returning in a car after offering puja at Adichunchanagiri temple when they rammed into a KSRTC bus heading towards Bellur. The couple got married on December 10 in Somwarpet.

The mishap occurred when the car driver attempted to overtake another vehicle and rammed into the bus. Sudeep was working in a bank in Mysuru.

The bus driver, two passengers and a 15-year-old girl, who was in car, have been admitted to BGS hospital for treatment. The girl's condition is said to be serious.