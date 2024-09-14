Mandya riots: Govt begins peace meeting; says it will consider BJP’s report

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government began peace meetings on Saturday between Hindu and Muslim community leaders at Nagamangala town in Mandya district in connection with the riots during a Ganesh Visarjan procession.

The meeting is headed by Minister for Agriculture and District Incharge of Mandya, N Cheluvarayaswamy.

Leaders of both communities, Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi and senior police officers are also taking part in the meeting.

The media was not allowed to be present during the meeting.

Home Minister G Parameshwara stated on Saturday in Bengaluru, “The situation in Nagamangala is peaceful and I have given directions to hold a peace meeting. I have also instructed authorities that no untoward incident should happen there again and sufficient police force must be deputed in the region.”

When asked about the controversy surrounding the naming of accused in the FIRs, HM Parameshwara stated that the police will initiate action as per the legal procedure.

“They will not do it as per our requirements, they will do it lawfully,” he said.

Answering a question on the BJP forming a fact-finding committee to look into the violence he stated, “If they come out with facts and the truth, we will consider their inputs as well and it will make the job of the police easy.”

Minister Cheluvarayaswamy stated before the meeting that, “If the arrests are to be made on the basis of CCTV footage, about 500 people will have to be taken into custody.”

When asked about the local bloc Congress president Rajesh’s arrest, the minister stated that he was not involved in the incident but had gone to the spot in search of his son.

“When I came to know about the Ganesh idol being taken in front of the police station, I scolded him and asked him to complete the visarjan of the idol. Only those who are responsible for the incident will be arrested,” he stated.

When asked about those who had been arrested, the minister maintained that they would have to get bail.

“As soon as the situation becomes peaceful, they will be granted bail faster,” he said.

Meanwhile, DK Suresh, former Congress MP, charged on Saturday that he suspected that Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy conspired in the violence in Nagamangala during the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

When asked about Kumaraswamy’s statement on Congress leaders' role in the violence, Suresh stated that the violence could very well have taken place as per the directions of Kumaraswamy.

“To create unrest here, Kumaraswamy makes a visit every week and issues statements. I can also make political statements. I will also make the same allegations,” he added.

When asked about appeasement charges, he stated, there was no question of appeasing anyone.

“The Congress has the philosophy of taking everyone together,” Suresh said.