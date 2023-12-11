Mangalurean girl excels: Her Short flims to go to Cannes Film Festival

Live
Just In
Mangalore girl Karen Kshiti Suvarna Debut Direction Independent Short format Film Hide & Seek has been selected for Cannes World Film Festival.
Hide and Seek, Directed by young Director 20 years old Miss Karen Kshiti Suvarna from India is a 10 Minute Independent Short film with a message on Schizophrenia, and it's extreme consequences.
This is a relevant subject in today's world as we are witnessing Family killings / Public, Mass Killings due to Depression and Synzophrenia illness.
Karen Kshiti Suvarna has been appreciated for her film making for its Craft & art . The young Director has narrated the thrilling story and conveyed the message on the buzzing topic of modern world Schizophrenia .
This film is produced by Visica Films & FMD Productions along with Mohan & Manu Gorur as Co Producers .
This film has Cinematography by Anil Kumar k & Background Score composed by National award winning Composed Bapi Tutul .
The film has been Selected and showcased in several international film festivals the Big among them is Cannes World Film Festival. It will be Screened in festival de Cannes in May It has also been Showcased in Colombian Inclucine Festival and several qualifying film festival also have won awards.
The Makers are also gearing up to send this film to Academy & BAFTA awards
Hide and Seek is expected to create the required buzz to become the #1 Independent Short format Film representing India around the world in 2024 .