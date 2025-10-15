Mangalurean Rides Across Karnataka to Inspire Govt School Students

MANGALURU: Former journalist Srinivasan Nandagopal from Mangaluru is set to take his message of confidence and preparedness to classrooms across Karnataka — on his motorcycle.

Through his initiative “Dreams on Wheels,” Nandagopal will travel over 4,000 kilometres on his Honda CB350, visiting 31 districts to interact with 10th Standard students of Government Schools. The project, beginning in November, aims to hold 62 sessions on Skill Development, Exam Preparedness, and Career Choices, reaching over 30,000 students.

“This journey is not just about talking to students. I also want to understand the challenges of our Government Schools — from infrastructure to teaching quality,” Nandagopal explained.

Along with his wife Sachitha, he runs the Centre for Integrated Learning (CIL), a Mangaluru-based non-profit engaged in educational reforms, training, and creative learning initiatives. Sixteen years ago, the couple left their media careers — Srinivasan as a Senior Correspondent at The Times of India and Sachitha as Principal of CMR Centre for Media Studies, Bengaluru — to dedicate themselves to improving education.

Sachitha, now a Member of the Juvenile Justice Board, Dakshina Kannada, is also a Dance Movement Therapy Facilitator.

The project was announced on World Students’ Day, celebrated in memory of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, symbolising the spirit of empowering youth through education.