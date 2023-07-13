Mangaluru police crackdown: Five arrested over inflammatory Social media posts

Mangaluru: Over the past month, the city police have taken action against individuals who have been posting and circulating socially divisive messages on various social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. A total of 21 cases have been registered by the police in response to these incidents.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain emphasized that both the police stations and the city police's social media wing are actively monitoring individuals who engage in the dissemination of communally sensitive content on social media. They are also keeping a close eye on those who share and comment on such posts.

Violators who attempt to disrupt societal peace through these posts will face legal consequences, with strict penalties being imposed on repeat offenders. The 21 registered cases are currently under investigation.

In a separate incident, the Venur Police took action against five individuals involved in damaging the old Koragajja Katte in Badaru, located in Bajire village of Belthangady taluk. Pradeep Kumar Hegde, the president of Koragakallu Swami Koragajja Seva Trust, lodged a complaint stating that he and a group of devotees had constructed a thatched roof over the old Koragajja Katte.

On Tuesday morning, Harish Poojary allegedly set fire to the thatched roof and caused damage to other items stored at the place of worship. Rajesh, Ramesh Kudmeru, Om Prakash, and Prashant were accused of conspiring to carry out the attack. The complaint emphasized that the incident deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Koragajja devotees.

The police have booked Harish Poojary, Rajesh, Ramesh Kudmeru, Om Prakash, and Prashant under Sections 295(A), 436, and 109 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to offenses related to hurting religious sentiments, arson, and abetment, respectively.