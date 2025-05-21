Mangaluru Researcher Awarded PhD for Groundbreaking Study on Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia

MANGALURU: Dr. Shivani U has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) by NITTE (Deemed to be University) for her pioneering research on Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML), a rare form of blood cancer. Her thesis, titled “A Study to Determine the Clinical, Haematological, Cytogenetic and Molecular Profile in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Patients,” was successfully defended on May 8, 2025.

Dr. Shivani’s study offers a comprehensive assessment of CML, integrating clinical data with haematological, cytogenetic, and molecular analyses—an approach that could contribute to improved diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis of the disease.

Her doctoral research was conducted under the guidance of Dr. D. Prashanth Shetty, former Professor and Coordinator of the KSHEMA Centre for Genetic Services at K.S. Hegde Medical Academy. Dr. Shetty currently serves as a Professor at the Srinivas Institute of Allied Health Sciences under Srinivas University.

The doctoral committee included Dr. Reshma A. Shetty (Assistant Professor, KSHEMA Centre for Genetic Services), Dr. Vijith Shetty (Professor, Department of Oncology), and Dr. Suchetha Kumari N. (Professor, Department of Biochemistry, KSHEMA), who evaluated and supported the research work.

A native of Mangaluru, Dr. Shivani is an alumna of local institutions and is known for her academic diligence. She is the daughter of Bhanukala Uday, student section head at KMC Mangalore, and Uday Kumar, formerly on staff at KMC Attavar.

She will receive her doctoral degree at NITTE University’s forthcoming convocation. (eom)

A historic Jain temple dedicated to Sri Chandranath Tirthankara, Sri Jwalamalini Devi, Sri Parshwanath Tirthankara, and Sri Padmavati Devi has been meticulously restored in Kalasa. Reconstructed entirely in granite as per Agama traditions, the temple recently witnessed the sacred Panchakalyana Mahotsava. The ceremony was graced by Munishri Gunabhadra Maharaj and his sangha, with spiritual guidance and blessings from Karkala Seer Lalitakeerthi Bhattaraka. Bhattarakas from Hombuja, Sonda, and Shravanabelagola also participated. Philanthropist Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade visited the site for darshana. The renovation was made possible through the collective efforts of local devotees, breathing new life into an ancient spiritual landmark.