Mangaluru: Trarffic violators get the axe

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru city police has recommended to the Regional Transport commissioner to cancel driving licence of 222 individuals for committing various levels of traffic violations that could endanger the safety of other road users.

This is the first time in many decades that the Police has recommended such a drastic and definite step. The decision comes in response to various instances of reckless driving and violations of traffic regulations within the city.

In the circular today, the Mangaluru City Police emphasized the critical need to raise awareness among the public about road safety and the consequences of flouting traffic rules. With this goal in mind, they have formally requested the RTO to take strict action by revoking the licenses of offenders who have been found guilty of endangering themselves and others on the road.

The most prominent reasons cited for the license cancellations include rash and negligent driving cases along with over-speeding, which accounted for a staggering 113 driver's licenses. Additionally, 17 drivers are set to lose their licenses for driving without seat belts, a violation that poses significant risks to personal safety in the event of an accident.

Further scrutiny of the reported cases revealed that one driver's license is being canceled due to drunk driving, a menace that has been a constant concern for road safety advocates. Additionally, 16 drivers found operating goods vehicles carrying passengers without authorization will face the revocation of their licenses.

Authorities have also taken strict action against those who used their mobile phones while driving, leading to four drivers losing their licenses. Moreover, an equal number of drivers have been penalized for overloading passengers in commercial vehicles, compromising both passenger safety and vehicle stability.

Another grave violation that resulted in license cancellations was signal jumping, which accounted for five drivers' licenses. Three other drivers were caught indulging in triple riding, a dangerous practice that puts immense strain on the vehicle and poses a serious threat to the riders. (eom)

Notably, riding without a helmet, a violation that poses a significant risk to the motorcyclists' lives, led to the cancellation of 59 drivers' licenses. This highlights the authorities' determination to promote the use of proper safety gear and protect vulnerable road users.

The Mangaluru City Police, through this stern action, aims to set an example and deter potential violators, sending a clear message about the importance of responsible and law-abiding driving. By working in collaboration with the RTO, they hope to create a safer road environment for all residents and commuters in the city.

Motorists are urged to adhere to traffic rules, respect road safety measures, and prioritize the well-being of fellow road users. The police also encourage citizens to report any instances of traffic violations promptly, underscoring that road safety is a collective responsibility that requires the active involvement of the community.