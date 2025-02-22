Mangrove plantation drive launched to protect riverbanks

Karwar: As part of widespread efforts to increase greenery and prevent soil erosion along riverbanks and coastlines, a significant mangrove plantation drive has been initiated along the banks of the Aghanashini River in Uttara Kannada district.

The campaign, organized in collaboration with the Shirsi-based Skodwes organization, Aster DM Foundation, and the Forest Department, was launched under the jurisdiction of the Bargi Gram Panchayat in Kumta taluk. Hundreds of Skodwes staff members, alongside forest department officials, participated in the initiative, planting thousands of mangrove saplings to bolster environmental protection along the Aghanashini riverbanks.

Heavy rains in recent years have caused river and sea waves to reach residential areas along the coast, endangering numerous families living near the water’s edge. This has not only threatened lives but also led to significant land erosion. Mangrove trees, known for their resilience, play a crucial role in addressing these challenges. The current plantation drive aims to mitigate these risks while promoting ecological stability.

“Mangroves are often referred to as the ‘soldiers of the coast’ for their capacity to withstand harsh marine conditions and prevent coastal erosion,” said Honnavar DCF Yogesh. “Over a thousand mangrove saplings have been planted along the Aghanashini River, marking the official launch of this vital

campaign,” he added.

Skodwes, an organization with a 25-year history of contributions in health, education, and various social sectors, has now extended its efforts towards environmental conservation. Partnering with Aster DM Foundation and the Forest Department, the organization is committed to safeguarding coastal regions through large-scale mangrove plantations along the Aghanashini River.

Dr. Venkatesh Naik, Operations Head at Skodwes, highlighted the campaign’s long-term vision: “We aim to expand mangrove cultivation extensively in the coming days. Increased plantation along riverbanks will not only help preserve the environment but also promote local tourism. Mangroves possess immense strength in preventing potential coastal destruction, making their protection imperative.” The initiative has brought renewed hope to riverside residents facing nature’s fury. With calls for such campaigns to extend throughout the district’s coastline, the Aghanashini River mangrove conservation drive marks a significant step towards securing both the environment and local

communities.