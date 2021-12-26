Medical professionals in India have been awaiting this guideline, say Bengaluru doctors

Bengaluru: The Centre has started to roll out vaccination for kids between 15-18 years from January 3. After the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on teenagers vaccination and the precaution dose for frontline workers and senior citizens will begin from Jan 10. . On this backdrop, a paediatrician has said it is a safe bet due to the known technology as well as predictable adverse effects.



Infections are rising across several nations due to the new Omicron variant of Covid. The news announcing key decisions by the Union government in fight against Coronavirus has been a point of decision. The Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, Consultant - Paediatric Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Dr. Srikanta J T said, Finally the day of reckoning for our children. The vaccination for adolescents will be rolled out from January 3 when the whole world is glaring at Omicron variant."

'Even though we still do not have enough data on the efficacy of vaccines since vaccination with Covaxin started, especially kids. However, it seems to be a safe bet due to the known technology as well as predictable adverse effects. Moving forward, this should not only help mitigate the risk of infectiousness but also the severity if any in all the age groups', said Dr Srikanth.

The Centre has also announced booster dose for health workers, senior citizens from January 10. Speaking on this, The Aster CMI Hospital, Consultant - Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine, Dr. Swati Rajagopal said, "I think this is the much awaited and welcome news! Medical professionals all across India have been awaiting this guideline."

He added: 'This is an important additional step to help with the Omicron variant spread of covid 19. As always mentioned, the vaccine is indicated to reduce the severity and complications of Covid 19 infection. We need to continue to be watchful - avoid unnecessary travel, avoid crowded areas, and wear masks. We have got lax with covid appropriate behavior: So, this is to reinforce."