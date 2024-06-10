MIA to begin int’l cargo on 15 June

Mangaluru: The Adani Airports Holding Limited (AAHL) has crossed a landmark of handling 1 million tonnes of cargo. According to a press release here on Sunday from AAHL, seven airports coming under AAHL, facilitated a remarkable 10,13,115 metric tonnes of cargo in FY 2023-24, capturing an impressive 30.1% market share. This represents a significant 7% y-o-y increase compared to the previous fiscal, when the total cargo tonnage was 9,44,912 metric tonnes. In FY 2023-2024, AAHL’s cargo operations were predominantly international – 65% of the cargo managed was international. This showcases AAHL’s efficiency in managing worldwide operations while maintaining a robust domestic presence.

Highlight of the recent developments in Cargo handling both domestic and internationally, the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) will commence handling international cargo from 15 June adding substantial increase in tonnage that is being handled by other AAHL airports. The international cargo tonnage amounted to 6,62,258 metric tonnes, recording a notable 9% y-o-y growth compared to the previous fiscal’s 6,06,348 metric tonnes. The cargo operations were driven by commodities, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, perishables, electricals/electronics, and engineering goods. They were efficiently handled across the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai), the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad), the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Lucknow), the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, the Mangaluru International Airport, the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Guwahati) and the Jaipur International Airport added the press release.