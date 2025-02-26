Minister appeals to follow Forest department’s precautions

Bidar: Expressing deep shock and grief over the two deaths in wild elephant attacks in the state yesterday and today, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has appealed to the public to respond to the department’s precautions.

Yesterday, a youth died in Belur taluk of Hassan district and today, a woman died in Kanasamudra of Kolar district, which has caused great pain. The government is with the families of the deceased. We also share their pain, he said.

The immediate relatives of the deceased have been instructed to provide compensation. All these incidents are happening in the morning and evening. The people living near the forest should respond to the message given by the forest department about the movement of elephants and be vigilant, the Forest Minister said.

Government making all-out efforts Elephant-human conflict, wildlife-human conflict is not a recent problem, it has been there for thousands of years. He opined that the forest area is decreasing and the increase in the number of wildlife has aggravated the problem.

203- km railway barricade in 2024-25

The state government is constructing and maintaining tentacle fencing, solar fences, elephant moats to control wildlife-human conflict, and is also laying railway barricades. In 2024-25, 78.917 km of railway barricade work has been completed, while 41.87 km work is in progress. Another target of 103 km has been set, and this work process will begin by March 31, said Eshwar Khandre.

The state has the highest number of elephants in the country, 6395, the government has held meetings with ministers of neighboring states to find ways to stop the poaching menace, and has organized an international conference. An expert committee is being formed and is conducting a study. An elephant task force has also been formed. The public is being informed about the movement of elephants in a timely manner, said

Eshwar Khandre.

Construction of elephant sanctuary

The problem has increased due to some elephants coming out of the forest and roaming in groups around Kodagu, Hassan, and Chikmagalur.

Therefore, it is planned to build an elephant sanctuary in the Bhadra Sanctuary in an area of 2,000 hectares. It has been suggested to take steps to ensure that the elephants have access to necessary food and water.

More than 150 elephants roaming outside the forest have been identified, and the elephants will have to be sent to the sanctuary in the form of a mini Khedda operation. But this will take time, said Eshwar Khandre.

Coexistence is inevitable

As the population increases, residential areas have expanded to the edge of the forest. Agricultural activities are carried out on the edge of the forest. The government has taken up the task of filling the ponds on the edge of the forest. Experts say that elephants are coming to the village to drink water to eat bananas, jackfruit, paddy etc.

However, it has been suggested to conduct a study and submit a report on the reason for elephants coming to the country. Eshwara Khandre said that the government is making sincere efforts to find a permanent solution to the problem of human-elephant conflict.