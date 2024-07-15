Minister launches India’s ‘First LGBTQ Equality Pride Marathon’ Edition

Bengaluru: The need of the hour is to shed negative attitude towards LGBT community and create a situation to bring them to the mainstream of the society, Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said. He was speaking at the launch event of the “Equality Pride” marathon for the LGBTQ community organised Iravi LGBT charitable trust Bengaluru. “This marathon exclusively for equality pride for LGBT community with a view to create awareness in the society is a laudable step,” Dinesh Gundu Rao added.

The third sex community are natural-born whereas LGBT community have chosen their sexual preference on their own. There are many laws in their favour even as the Apex Court too has given many rulings in their favour. “But still the society, even though it has developed and progressed, has, however, developed a negative attitude towards this LGBT community. This needs to be corrected and this marginalized community should be brought to the mainstream,” the Health Minister emphasized. The family members do not accept the LGBT community and do not allow them to stay with them.

This community faces mental and physical torture. They did not have courage to say that they are LGBT community. “The society should not discard them just because they want to live on their terms,” Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

He complimented Iraivi LGBT charitable trust and other NGOs that are working for LGBT community and said that the state government will provide all necessary support to the proposed massive pride rally slated to be held in November.

Vijay Mary, Founder of Iravi Foundation; CEO Zehra Fathima, Dr Masood Fouzdaar, former Chairman of Minority Development Corporation, Dr John Paul, the Head of the Medical Services of Sparsh Hospital, Dr Somashekar, the Head of NBSS medical services, Dr G Raghuram, Head of Mahaveer ILLAM, MD of Confido Multi Speciality Hospital, Shruthi H R, Mohammed Riyaz founder of E-Scarppy, Congress Minority leader Neelu Syed, R Yukti champion of LGBT community and Syeeda Zenia founder of Star Galaxy Foundation took part in the function.