Minister MB Patil invites Aditya Birla Group to invest in State

Bengaluru: As part of its ongoing endeavour to attract further investment to Karnataka, a high-level delegation led by the Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development MB Patil, met leading industrialists in Mumbai.

On the second day of his visit to the country’s financial capital, the minister enumerated the various attractions Karnataka held as a potential investment destination, and called on the leaders of the Indian corporate world to explore the abundant opportunities in the state.

The delegation met with a number of executives, each representing the various subsidiaries constituting the Aditya Birla Group on Wednesday – Managing Director (MD) of Hindalco Satish Pai, Saurabh Khedkar, the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Speciality Aluminas and Chemicals, Jayant Dua, the business head for renewables, ER Raj Narayan, business head and CMO, and Jayant V Dhobley, business head and CEO of the group’s subsidiaries.

At the meeting with Mohit Bhandari, MD (investment) of Singapore-based firm Temasek Holdings Advisors India Private Ltd, the delegation members discussed the plans for the proposed Knowledge, Healthcare, Innovation and Research (KHIR) City to be established on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Dr S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Karnataka, and other senior officials constituted the high-level delegation accompanying the minister.