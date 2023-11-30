Minister N S Bose Raju emphasizes the vital role of research and public engagement exhibitions

Bengaluru: Highlighting the crucial role of research-driven, public engagement exhibitions in raising awareness, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology N S Bose Raju, spoke at the inauguration of the Sixth Science Exhibition Season "Carbon" at the Bangalore Science Gallery in Hebbal.

The Bangalore Science Gallery, a hub designed to cultivate cultural and scientific curiosity among the public, hosted the "Carbon" exhibition.

The event witnessed the unveiling of over 35 interactive exhibits, showcasing the diverse facets of carbon, starting from natural form in the atmosphere. The exhibits explore the various forms and roles of carbon, ranging from coal mining and carbon credits to Sir CV Raman's groundbreaking research on diamonds and carbon's involvement in the origin of life.

Expressing pleasure in participating in a program that unites art, science, and innovation, Minister Bose Raju praised the exhibition for enhancing public interest in science. The efforts of Bangalore Science Gallery in inspiring young minds toward science through engaging programs were commended.

The "Carbon" exhibition aligns with the implementation of the Bangalore Climate Action Plan, emphasizing the relevance of such research-driven and public engagement initiatives in creating awareness about critical issues.

Minister Priyanka Kharge, Minister Byrati S Suresh, Biocon Executive Chairman Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shah, and Senapati Gopalakrishna, Head of Acceler Ventures, were among the notable dignitaries present at the even







