Mohiuddin Bava Denies Misconduct at Port Authority Office, to Sue for Rs 24 Crore

Mangaluru: Former Mangaluru North MLA Mohiuddin Bava has refuted allegations that he acted in an unruly manner at the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) office during a recent visit. He announced plans to file a ₹24 crore defamation suit against the Deputy Chairperson of the NMPA, alleging that a false case was filed against him under political pressure.

Speaking at a press conference, Bava said he visited the NMPA office on June 9 to follow up on a pending ₹1.5 crore payment owed to a subcontractor from Nikita Constructions. He claimed that while he waited several hours to meet the Deputy Chairperson and interacted with staff “courteously,” a complaint was filed nearly 26 hours later, accusing him of obstructing official work and misbehaving.

“I greeted the Deputy Chairperson with folded hands. She is like an elder sister to me. If I behaved improperly, let the authorities examine the CCTV footage. I am ready to face the gallows if found guilty,” he said.

Bava, who served as an MLA in the region where the port is located, questioned the timing of the complaint. “Why wasn’t the FIR lodged immediately if I had behaved inappropriately?” he asked, adding that he was only trying to help resolve grievances of affected citizens.

He said he would submit a written complaint to the Police Commissioner, demanding an impartial investigation, review of CCTV footage, and statements from senior engineers. He also challenged authorities to conduct a fair inquiry and warned of a legal and public battle if justice is denied.