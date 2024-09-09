Mphasis and UWB collaborate to strengthen Bengaluru’s climate resilience

Bengaluru: Mphasis and United Way Bengaluru (UWB) officially announced the launch of the “One Billion Drops” campaign at five police campuses in Bengaluru, including CAR (City Armed Reserve) North, Karnataka State Reserved Police 9th Battalion, Centre for Counter-Terrorism, CAR Headquarters, and KSRP 1st Battalion. This year, 590 percolation wells will be constructed across these locations.

Addressing the gathering city police commissioner B Dayananda commended the initiative for its significant contribution to Bengaluru’s water sustainability.

He said “One Billion Drops” initiative addresses climate-change-related issues through percolation wells designed to capture rainwater at the point of impact. This approach reduces surface runoff, prevents floods, and conserves water by slowing its flow. The campaign is pivotal in restoring Bengaluru’s water resources, replenishing groundwater, and maintaining soil moisture to support the city’s green cover. “I wholeheartedly appreciate the proactive support of Mphasis and United Way of Bengaluru for coming forward to make our police campuses water-neutral through their CSR initiatives’’ he added.

Deepa Nagaraj, VP and Head of ESG & CSR, Sparkle Innovation Ecosystem and Communications said that our ongoing partnership with United Way Bengaluru has empowered us to address global environmental challenges like climate change while making significant strides in reviving the state’s biodiversity. The ‘One Billion Drops’ campaign remains a powerful initiative in rainwater conservation and sustainability, demonstrating our commitment to a greener future.”