MSIL Boutique inaugurated on the new year's Day

Bengaluru: State-owned MSIL's first-of-its-kind newly set up premium liquor outlet-MSIL Boutique- was reopened on Monday.

Manojkumar, MD, MSIL who launched the premium outlet shop at Thimmaiah Road (Basaveshawara Nagara) said that the outlet has been designed keeping in mind the contemporary trends to provide a better customer experience.

This is part of the plan to expand the market share by reaching out to a wider range of customers by making available premium branded liquor at its retail outlets, he added.

MSIL which owns 1,029 liquor outlets across the state has planned to upgrade 200 outlets including 20 from Bengaluru. The upgrade has been planned under the guidance of Industries Minister MB Patil who is also the chairman of MSIL to provide customers with an experience similar to what they get in malls and accordingly, outlets to be upgraded will be given a corporate touch, stated Manoj Kumar.

Such upgraded boutiques will be opened soon at Dr Rajkumar Road, RPC Layout and Vijayanagara, he informed.

The upgrade work is ongoing at outlets in Shivananda Circle, Varthur, Kengeri Upanagar, Maruthiseva Nagara, Hanumanta Nagara, and Doddanekkelli. These outlets are expected to reopen within the next couple of months, he explained.

The public limited has targeted to increase transactions by 30-40% to touch Rs 4,000 crore in the current year.

In addition to refurbishing liquor outlets, MSIL aims to achieve a target of Rs 10,000 crore transactions through chit funding. They also plan to open franchisee outlets for stationary items and launch 10 mega medical shops.

MSIL Director AM Chandrappa, CMD Ramakanth, General Manager (Infrastructure) K.Ravikumar, General Managers Basavaraja, Chandrashekhara and CFO Avinasha were present.