Muslim traders debarred from doing business in Karnataka temple fair

Bengaluru: The Muslims traders have been allegedly debarred from installing their business units at a temple fair in Mangaluru city of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka.

The "Shahsthi Mahotsava" is religious fair which is scheduled between December 14 and 19 at the premises of the Kudupu Sri Anantha Padmanabha temple in Mangaluru city. The temple falls under the Muzrai department of the Karnataka government.

The temple management has already completed the process of stall allotment, and has asked the Muslim traders -- who approached them for stalls -- were reportedly denied permission.

The Muslims vendors have alleged that they were instructed to obtain stalls in the names of Hindus so that they can conduct their business.

Meanwhile, the Street Vendors Association has expressed discontent over the situation and has asked the government and district administration to look into the matter.

“The Muslim traders have not been permitted to do the business during the fair,” the association said.

The business community used to install their stalls on the public road in front of the temple. However, the Muslim vendors have said that they have been denied permission to conduct business since last year.

The vendors association has also argued that these religious fairs are a means for poor Muslim traders to earn their livelihood.

“They are now being unjustly denied permission,” the association said.

The Muslim vendors have been demanding resignation of Minister for Health and District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.